Coquitlam RCMP says it’s looking for a man who failed to return to a psychiatric hospital on Friday morning.

Police allege that John Berg is “unlawfully at large.”

“John Berg was reported overdue on a day pass on Jan. 8, 2021 at 11:35 a.m. and is now wanted on a Mental Health Act warrant,” reads a news statement from Coquitlam RCMP’s Sgt. Douglas Cameron.

Berg was expected to return to the Forensic Psychiatric Hospital at 70 Colony Farm Rd. in Coquitlam.

He is described as a 45-year-old white man with short brown hair, blue eyes and a “slight goatee.” Berg is 5’8” tall and weighs about 200 pounds.

“Berg may behave in a way that presents a risk to themselves or the public, so if you see Berg, police ask that you not approach him and instead call 911 immediately,” continues the police statement.

Anyone with other information on Berg’s whereabouts is asked to call the Coquitlam RCMP non-emergency line at 604-945-1550 and quote file number 2021-651.