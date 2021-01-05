A Guelph man is facing a number of charges after he allegedly threatened a bus driver with a knife on Monday.

According to a news release, police were called to a downtown Guelph office at around 2 p.m. after a man had come in upset about bus tickets. While there, he allegedly lifted his shirt to reveal a large kitchen knife in his waistband.

Police also said he had threatened to stab a bus driver before leaving the office.

The suspect then reportedly walked toward St. George's Square, pulled out the knife and began stabbing at a glass barrier between he and the driver. The driver was able to drive off without any physical injuries, police said.

Officers were able to locate a suspect a short time later and arrest him. Police said that they seized small quantities of methamphetamine and fentanyl in the process.

A 35-year-old man is now facing a number of charges, including possessing a weapon for dangerous purpose, carrying a concealed weapon and assault with a weapon.

He was held in custody for a bail hearing, which was scheduled for Tuesday.