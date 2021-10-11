Man used baseball bat to damage neighbour's cars: Brandon police

Officers with the Brandon Police Service arrested a man in relation to what they describe as an escalating neighbour dispute.

Officers allege that between Sept. 28 and Oct. 2, a suspect used a baseball bat to damage his neighbour’s cars, including knocking off side mirrors and smashing a windshield.

Police note a suspect, a 26-year-old man, was released from custody on Sunday.

The man is set to appear in court in December and faces a charge of mischief to property under $5,000.

This charge has not been proven in court.