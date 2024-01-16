Man used brick, broken bottle during home invasion, sexual assault: Halifax police

The Halifax Regional Police has arrested a 49-year-old man who allegedly robbed a woman in a car and sexually assaulted two other women in a home on Monday.

According to a Tuesday news release, police received a report of robbery in the Hunter and Cunard Streets area around 3:05 p.m. They learned a man asked a woman in a parked vehicle for a drive in exchange for money. The woman took the man to the Cunard Street area at which point the man allegedly threatened her and said he had a firearm.

The release says the suspect assaulted the woman, took her property, and fled on foot. The woman was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Later that day, police say the man entered a residence on the 2300 block of Clifton Street with a brick and a broken bottle and confined two women in a bedroom. The man allegedly physically assaulted, threatened, and sexually assaulted the women before they fought him and escaped.

The woman were treated for non-life-threatening injuries and the man fled the scene. Police found him hiding in the backyard of a residence in the 2300-block of Hunter street and arrested him around 3:30 p.m.

Gamon Jay Leacock, 49, was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday to face charges of:

two counts of aggravated sexual assault

escaping lawful custody

assault

break, enter and commit offence

two counts of unlawful confinement

possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

two counts of uttering threats to cause bodily harm or death

robbery

two counts of failure to comply with condition of release order

Last October, Halifax police warned the public about Leacock, who they called a "high-risk offender" who had recently been released after serving a correctional facility sentence for several charges.

