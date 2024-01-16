Man used brick, broken bottle during home invasion, sexual assault: Halifax police
The Halifax Regional Police has arrested a 49-year-old man who allegedly robbed a woman in a car and sexually assaulted two other women in a home on Monday.
According to a Tuesday news release, police received a report of robbery in the Hunter and Cunard Streets area around 3:05 p.m. They learned a man asked a woman in a parked vehicle for a drive in exchange for money. The woman took the man to the Cunard Street area at which point the man allegedly threatened her and said he had a firearm.
The release says the suspect assaulted the woman, took her property, and fled on foot. The woman was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Later that day, police say the man entered a residence on the 2300 block of Clifton Street with a brick and a broken bottle and confined two women in a bedroom. The man allegedly physically assaulted, threatened, and sexually assaulted the women before they fought him and escaped.
The woman were treated for non-life-threatening injuries and the man fled the scene. Police found him hiding in the backyard of a residence in the 2300-block of Hunter street and arrested him around 3:30 p.m.
Gamon Jay Leacock, 49, was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday to face charges of:
- two counts of aggravated sexual assault
- escaping lawful custody
- assault
- break, enter and commit offence
- two counts of unlawful confinement
- possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000
- two counts of uttering threats to cause bodily harm or death
- robbery
- two counts of failure to comply with condition of release order
Last October, Halifax police warned the public about Leacock, who they called a "high-risk offender" who had recently been released after serving a correctional facility sentence for several charges.
