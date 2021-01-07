St. Thomas police have arrested a 58-year-old man for possession of child pornography after he allegedly used free Wi-Fi at several motels to download images.

Police made the arrest Tuesday evening during a traffic stop on Talbot Street.

The man was under investigation for several months by multiple police agencies with the help of the Internet Child Exploitation Unit at the St. Thomas Police Service.

The man allegedly would travel to motels to use their free Wi-Fi to download the images.

Police say the motels were all throughout southwestern Ontario.

The suspect was arrested, charged and released from custody pending a future court date.