Man waited naked for minors outside Toronto restaurant, chased and sexually assaulted one: police

A man who allegedly waited naked outside a Toronto restaurant for a group of minors to leave, before chasing them and sexually assaulting a young girl Wednesday has been arrested, police say.

According to a release issued by the Toronto Police Service, the incident happened just after 12 p.m. in the area of Yonge Street and Drewry Avenue in North York.

Investigators allege that the suspect followed the group of young people to a nearby restaurant where he waited outside and removed his clothes. As the group left the restaurant, the man allegedly chased them, before sexually assaulting a girl from the group and fleeing the area.

Later on Wednesday, Toronto police officers arrested 27-year-old Wesley Graham Nyarko. He has been charged with one count of sexual assault, one count of committing an indecent act, and one count of criminal harassment.

The charges have not been proven in court. Nyarko is scheduled to make his first court appearance at the Toronto Regional Bail Centre on Thursday at 10 a.m.

Investigators believe there may be more victims and have released an image of the accused. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-3200, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).

