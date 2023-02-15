Man walking dog shot at 13 times after gesturing at vehicle to slow down, police say

A 65-year-old man, who was out walking his dog in Schomberg, Ont., is now fighting for his life after being shot at 13 times in a random attack after he gestured at a speeding vehicle to slow down, police said.

The shooting, which has left the man fighting for his life, occurred on Centre Street between Rebellion Way and Church Street shortly after 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Police said the man was walking his dog when a white SUV passed him at a high rate of speed, prompting him to gesture at the vehicle.

The vehicle drove back to the victim, and a passenger in the front seat armed with a gun fired multiple rounds at the man, striking him multiple times.

Police said 13 rounds were fired at the man in total before the vehicle fled the scene.

York Regional Police spokesperson Sgt. Clint Whitney told CTV News Toronto on Wednesday the attack appears to be “completely random,” and the suspects only took issue with the man because he gestured at him to slow down.

Whitney said as of Wednesday afternoon, the victim remains in critical condition.

Police uploaded video on Tuesday of the suspect vehicle in an effort to locate at least two suspects who were believed to be in the vehicle at the time.

The SUV is described as white, possibly a four-door Lexus RX 350. Killby said the shooter is described as a "light brown-skinned, tanned male."

No description has been released for the other suspect.

"This was a cowardly act -- a cowardly violent act against the victim who was doing nothing more than enjoying the morning and walking his dog in the area for exercise," Insp. Jim Killby said in a press release Tuesday.

Police are asking for anyone with information to contact investigators at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7141 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.1800222tips.com.

The Township of King issued a statement on Tuesday condemning the shooting.

“We send our prayers for the quick healing of the man who was injured, and for his family and friends,” the statement read.

“Our community continues to suffer through this terrible ordeal. Violent acts such as the one that took place."