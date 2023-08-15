Man walks into hospital with life-threatening injuries after Rexdale shooting

A shooting in Rexdale has left a man with life-threatening injuries, Toronto police say.

Officers were called to the area of Finch Avenue West and Martin Grove Road at 4 p.m. for the sound of gunshots.

When police arrived, they did not locate a victim but found evidence of a firearm being discharged.

A short time later, police said they were notified that a man had shown up at a hospital with life-threatening injuries believed to have been sustained in the shooting.

There is no word on his current condition.

Police have not released any suspect information.

