Man walks into hospital with life-threatening injuries after Rexdale shooting
CP24 Web Content Writer
Bryann Aguilar
A shooting in Rexdale has left a man with life-threatening injuries, Toronto police say.
Officers were called to the area of Finch Avenue West and Martin Grove Road at 4 p.m. for the sound of gunshots.
When police arrived, they did not locate a victim but found evidence of a firearm being discharged.
A short time later, police said they were notified that a man had shown up at a hospital with life-threatening injuries believed to have been sustained in the shooting.
There is no word on his current condition.
Police have not released any suspect information.
SOUNDS OF GUNSHOTS (UPDATE)
Finch Ave W & Martin Grove Rd
4 pm
- male victim walked into hospital with life threatening injuries
- ongoing investigation#GO1903862
^av
-
