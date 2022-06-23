iHeartRadio

Man walks into Toronto hospital suffering from gunshot wounds

A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo.

Toronto police are investigating after a man in his 20s showed up at a hospital with gunshot wounds Thursday evening.

Police said they were notified about the incident just after 9 p.m.

The man’s injuries appear to be non-life-threatening, police said.

The exact location of the shooting has not been found.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-2222.

