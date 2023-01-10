Man wanted after allegedly renting out Toronto apartments not his

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man facing more than two dozen fraud charges after he allegedly rented out apartments that were not his.

Police said a man advertised apartments he was not authorized to show or rent online between July and November 2022.

As a result, he allegedly collected deposits and rent money from several people who responded to his advertisements.

On Tuesday, police identified the suspect as 36-year-old Christopher Lancop, also known as Christian John Merner.

Police have released a photo of Lancop, who is wanted for 14 counts of fraud under $5,000 and 14 counts of property obtained by crime.

He is described as five-foot-10, 170 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Police said there may be more victims, and urged them to contact investigators at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.