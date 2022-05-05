Man wanted after allegedly visiting park in breach of prohibition order: Regina police

A man is being sought by police after allegedly breaching an order that prohibited him from visiting public parks where children under the age of 16 could be present.

The Regina Police Service (RPS) is now asking for the public’s help locating 47-year-old Dennis Yew, according to a Thursday news release.

Yew is described as approximately six feet tall, weighing 160 pounds, with short black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information that could help locate Yew is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500, or your local law enforcement agency, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Tips can also be submitted on the RPS Wanted Page.