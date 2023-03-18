Man wanted after sexual assault in front of Law Courts: Police
Winnipeg police are searching for a suspect after a sexual assault in front of the Law Courts building Friday morning.
The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) said they were called to the Provincial Court Law Courts building at 408 York Avenue around 7:00 a.m. Friday. A woman had reported being assaulted there by an unknown man.
Responding officers found a 20-year-old woman who had been hurt during the assault. She was taken to hospital in stable condition and treated.
Investigators say the victim had been walking downtown in the early morning hours, around 5:45 a.m. She was at the corner of St. Mary Avenue and Kennedy Street when an unknown man started following her. As the victim reached the Kennedy entrance to the Law Courts, the man approached her, and a struggle ensued.
Police say the victim fell to the sidewalk and the suspect touched her on the lower body. The man ran away before police arrived.
He is described as having a larger build with long dark hair. Police say he is approximately 5'9" tall and was wearing a black jacket.
Police have put out a public advisory. The WPS Sex Crimes Unit is asking anyone with information about this incident to come forward.
-
One person, pet dead after townhouse fire in OakvilleOne person and a pet are dead after a townhouse fire in Oakville.
-
London Curling Club celebrates 175 yearsOn Saturday the London Curling Club marked a major milestone in celebrating its 175th anniversary
-
Fire at Moncton restaurant under investigationA fire causes extensive damage at a Moncton restaurant Saturday evening.
-
Regina Pats gunning to clinch 2023 playoff spotFollowing a gutting 9-5 loss against the Moose Jaw Warriors on Friday, the Regina Pats are still working to secure their playoff spot.
-
Sharks goalie James Reimer declines to wear Pride jerseySan Jose Sharks goalie James Reimer won't take part in pregame warmups Saturday night, saying the team's decision to wear Pride-themed jerseys in support of the LGBTQ community runs counter to his religious beliefs.
-
'A really good place to be': Newcomers to Sask. learn ski lessons at Mission RidgeFor the second straight year, the Canadian Ski Patrol (CSP) Qu'Appelle Zone along with Mission Ridge Winter Park invited the Regina Open Door Society (RODS) and the North Central Family Centre (NCFC) for a day of family fun.
-
Richmond great-grandmother speaks out after falling victim to the 'Grandchild Scam'Gretchen Schellenberg would do anything for her 12 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. So the Richmond senior was concerned when a man phoned in early February claiming to be a police officer, saying her grandson Tyler had been in an accident, and drugs were found in the car.
-
One killed in south central Edmonton garage fireA person was killed in a Saturday evening garage fire in south central Edmonton.
-
Afghan judge finds new beginning in B.C. after fleeing Taliban-ruled countryUBC's law school has launched a first-of-its-kind-in-Canada program aimed at helping Afghan women judges who were forced to flee their country.