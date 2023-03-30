Man wanted after TTC passenger struck with bottle on subway

Toronto police have released an image of a suspect who allegedly hit a TTC passenger with a bottle on a subway train on Wednesday.

Police said they were called to Donlands subway station at around 5:45 p.m. for an assault.

Officers learned that a man had been confronting passengers on an eastbound train, and when it was at Pape Station, he began to argue with one male passenger.

Police said as the train neared Donlands Station, the man allegedly struck the passenger with a bottle.

He then fled the area. Meanwhile, the victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

On Thursday, police said the suspect is wanted for assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm.

He is described as five-foot-eight with a medium build, black braids and a short black beard.

Police said he was wearing a dark blue Puma sweater, black pants with a coloured print in the middle, blue and white Nike running shoes, and a black fanny pack across his back.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.