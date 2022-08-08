Man wanted by police for spraying 'Kill Asians' graffiti in Edmonton

The Edmonton Police Service is looking for a man that sprayed anti-Asian graffiti several times in the Jasper Place area.

According to police, he spray painted the words "Kill Asians" four times between June 9 and July 19 this year along Stony Plain and 104 Avenue in the area between 144 Street and 163 Street.

Surveillance footage captured on July 19 shows the man as having a thin build, short hair, and facial hair writing on a wall in an alley.

"Investigators are asking anyone who may be able to identify this suspect to come forward," EPS said in a statement. "Police are also asking anyone who may have come across other instances of this graffiti to report it to police."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be submitted online.