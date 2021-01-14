Police in Toronto are trying to locate a suspect in connection with an ongoing prowl by night investigation.

In May of 2020, police say investigators began looking into a number of incidents reported in the area of Weston Road and Church Steet.

Investigators said that between March and May, an unknown man had been “acting suspicious” in residential areas on several occasions between the hours of 10 p.m. and 7 a.m.

In a news release, police said investigators had worked to identify the man and have now taken the step of releasing an image of the suspect in an effort to identify him.

He is described by police as standing five-foot-seven, with a slim build and a dark beard. He was last seen wearing a black winter jacket, black pants, black puma shoes with white soles, according to police.

Anyone with information relating to the investigation is asked to contact police or crime stoppers.