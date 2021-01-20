Mounties are asking the public to be on the lookout for a man wanted Canada-wide after failing to return to a Vancouver dwelling where he is required to live as a condition of his previous release.

David Morin, 26, did not return to his prescribed residence on Jan. 2, and police believe he may be in Williams Lake, RCMP said in a news release Wednesday.

Morin is now wanted Canada-wide for being unlawfully at large, and he has ties to the Williams Lake area, police said.

Police describe him as an Indigenous man with short black hair and brown eyes. He stands 6'2" tall and weighs roughly 190 pounds, police said.

Anyone who sees Morin should call 911 immediately and not approach him, according to RCMP. They ask anyone who has information on his whereabouts to call their local police department. Tips can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers.

Police did not say why Morin had previously been arrested and released with conditions, but online court records show numerous charges in Williams Lake provincial court against a person named David Richard Morin, whose age appears to match to that of the David Morin mentioned in the RCMP release.

The charges listed online stretch back as far as 2012, and include robbery, theft under $5,000 and breaching probation orders.