Man wanted Canada-wide almost immediately after release from prison, VPD says

Vancouver police are asking the public to call 911 if they encounter a man who failed to report to his halfway house after being released from prison Thursday.

Harjot Singh Samra is wanted Canada-wide, the Vancouver Police Department said in a news release Friday.

The 27-year-old was spotted driving a vehicle near Cambie Street and Marine Drive around 6 p.m. Thursday, police said, adding that officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the wanted man "drove away at a high rate of speed."

Police described Samra as "a federal offender charged for numerous drug and weapons offences." The VPD said it is also now recommending several new dangerous driving charges against him.

Past statements from police regarding gang-related drug busts have included the name Harjot Singh Samra. In 2017, a 21-year-old by that name was charged with offences related to firearms and weapons trafficking as part of a VPD-led gang investigation dubbed "Project Tariff."

Project Tariff was, itself, part of a larger multi-jurisdictional anti-gang investigation known as Task Force Tourniquet. That effort had resulted in 27 convictions and the seizure of more than 170 firearms, more than 50 kilograms of drugs and more than $2 million worth of cash, jewelry and high-end vehicles as of August 2021, according to police.

Samra stands 5'9” and weighs 252 pounds, according to the VPD, who said he has a "heavy build," "brown/black hair with a balding hairline" and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweater and black shorts with white detailing, and he was carrying a black duffle bag, police said.

"Anyone who sees Harjot Samra, or has information on his whereabouts, is asked to call 911 immediately," the VPD said in its statement.