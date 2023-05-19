Man wanted Canada-wide arrested in Surrey gang crackdown: RCMP

A man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant was arrested in Surrey this week following ongoing gang enforcement efforts by Mounties.

RCMP said the Surrey Gang Enforcement Team was conducting checks at a restaurant in the South Surrey area on Monday as part of its Inadmissible Patrons Program.

"During their checks, officers observed a person sitting with people known to them quickly exit out a side door of the restaurant. Two of the parties at the table were ejected as they met the IPP criteria," Mounties said in a news release Friday, adding that an IPP is a person whose lifestyle, associations or activities pose a risk to public safety.

Mounties quickly identified 31-year-old Marcos Bradley Cardoso as the man who fled the restaurant. Cardoso was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for being unlawfully at large.

He was released on parole on Nov. 30, 2022, and failed to attend his assigned halfway house.

"Cardoso is serving a sentence for convictions that include break and enter, robbery using a firearm, forcible confinement, using a firearm in the commission of an offence, disguise with intent, and discharging a firearm," Mounties added.

The convictions stem from a 2016 incident that unfolded in Maple Ridge.

Cardoso was arrested at a home in Surrey's Cloverdale neighbourhood on Wednesday, thanks to a joint effort by the SGET and the Lower Mainland Emergency Response Team.

"The Inadmissible Patrons Program is one tool SGET uses to proactively disrupt gang activity in our city," said Staff Sgt. John Murray. "Establishments who elect to participate in the program are supporting police in their efforts to increase public safety, and reduce the risk of collateral violence to their patrons."