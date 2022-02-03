Man wanted Canada-wide for being unlawfully at large rearrested in Maple Ridge: RCMP

A man who was wanted across the country after being unlawfully at large was rearrested in Maple Ridge, B.C., this week.

Mounties said 36-year-old Jamie Macisaac was arrested on Feb. 1. A notice was issued in late January after Macissac didn't return to a court-ordered residence in Chilliwack.

RCMP said a warrant was first issued by Corrections Service Canada on Dec. 12.

At the time, police said Macisaac was armed and dangerous and advised the public to not approach him.

He was convicted of possession of a prohibited/restricted firearm with ammunition and uttering threats to cause death/bodily harm.