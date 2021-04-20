Man wanted following June 2020 shooting outside Ottawa barber shop arrested

Ottawa police say a man wanted following a shooting last summer has been arrested.

Two people were shot on Boyce Avenue, in the Bayshore area, on the afternoon of June 29, 2020, including a 23-year-old man who suffered life-threatening injuries.

Shortly after the shooting, police said they were looking for 23-year-old Akol Akoi in connection with the incident. Akoi was wanted on charges of accessory to aggravated assault, accessory to discharging a firearm with intent to injure someone, and occupying a motor vehicle knowing a firearm was present.

In a release Tuesday, police said Akoi was arrested Monday morning and will appear in court to face firearms-related offenses and possession of drugs for the purposes of trafficking. Police said that a handgun, illegal drugs, and cash were seized during the arrest.

A second man, Dominik Teale, 35, was also arrested. Teale is charged with occupying a motor vehicle knowing a firearm was present and three breaches of his weapons prohibition, police said.

The victim who was critically injured in the shooting is Brandon Peacock, now 24. He on his way to get a haircut at the barber shop on Boyce Avenue when shots rang out and he was hit in the leg and chest. The second victim, a 34-year-old man, is believed to have been the intended target of the shooter.

Peacock was recently featured on CTV News Ottawa for his non-profit group called Hit the Ground Running, which he started after his recovery from the shooting with a goal of helping other victims of trauma.