Man wanted following random aggravated assault in downtown Toronto: police

A man was left fighting for his life after what police are calling a random attack in downtown Toronto.

Police said officers were called to the area of Yonge and Elm streets for a report of an aggravated assault on May 22.

The victim in the attack suffered life-threatening injuries, police said in a news release issued Tuesday evening.

Police have identified the suspect as 42-year-old Toronto resident Robert Dewitt. He’s wanted on an aggravated assault and assault charge in connection with the incident.

Speaking to CTV News Toronto, a Toronto police spokesperson said they believe the attack was random and that Dewitt is considered to be a threat to the public.

Hewitt is described by police as six-feet tall with curly blonde hair. He was last seen wearing a dark leather coat, grey pants, light-coloured New Balance shoes and riding a purple e-bike, police said.

“If located, do not approach, call 911 immediately,” police said in a news release.

Police are asking anyone with information related to the incident to contact them at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or www.222tips.com.