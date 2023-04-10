iHeartRadio

Man wanted for alleged sex assault at Guelph bus stop


Guelph police are investigating an alleged sexual assault at a bus stop.

On Monday, a woman was waiting for a bus in the area of Paisley Road and Candlewood Drive.

She was approached by a man at around 8:25 a.m. and reportedly assaulted.

Police said the woman fled and left the man at the bus stop.

He’s described as an older white man, possibly in his 70s, with a slim build, greying black hair and a long, white goatee. He was also wearing a grey winter jacket.

Residents are asked to check their security, doorbell or dash cameras for any suspicious activity or people around the time of the alleged incident and call police.

