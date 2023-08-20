Man wanted for allegedly dropping softball-sized rocks on vehicles off Toronto bridge

Police are looking for a man reported to have dropped softball-sized rocks on vehicles' windshields while standing on a pedestrian bridge in Toronto two separate times this month.

On Aug. 9 and Aug. 16, Toronto police officers responded to calls from the area of Massey Square and Crescent Town Road in East York, according to a release issued by the service Sunday.

It was reported that, on both occasions, a man stood on the pedestrian bridge, waited for a vehicle to approach, and threw “a softball size rock” on top of the vehicle, “causing damage to the windshield.”

Police described the suspect as a 50 to 60-year-old man, with a thin build and short dark hair. On Sunday, police released an image of the suspect.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 416-808-5500. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.