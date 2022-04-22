Man wanted for allegedly sexually assaulting teen at Markham mall turns himself in to police

A man wanted for allegedly sexually assaulting a teenage boy at a mall in Markham has turned himself in, York Regional Police said.

On Friday, police announced the arrest of 28-year-old Gen Li in connection with the alleged assault of a 15-year-old boy in the area of Unionville Gate and Kennedy Road on Sunday.

Police said the boy entered a public washroom in the mall sometime between 5:40 p.m. and 5:53 p.m. and was sexually assaulted by an unknown man.

On Thursday, police released security camera images of the suspect to the public in an effort to identify him.

Police said Li surrendered Friday and was charged with sexual assault, sexual interference person under 16 years and invitation sexual touching under 16 years.

"Investigators are urging any witnesses, additional victims or anyone with information to please come forward," police said, asking them to call the special victims unit at 1-866-87605423 ext. 7071 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).