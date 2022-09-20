Man wanted for armed break-and-enter, failed break-ins in Lethbridge
Digital Producer
Damien Wood
Lethbridge police are hoping the public can help track down a man accused of brandishing a large knife during a break-and-enter and several attempted break-ins.
Currently, police don't know where Mitchell Shot Both Sides is. The 23-year-old has missed multiple court appearances since his 2019 arrest.
In October of that year, Shot Both Sides was charged with the following:
- Housebreaking;
- Attempted housebreaking;
- Possession of a dangerous weapon; and
- Resisting arrest.
Police have released an image of Shot Both Sides, and ask that anyone with information as to his whereabouts call 403-329-4411, referencing file 19025110.
Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers online, through p3tips.com.
