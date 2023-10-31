Man wanted for assault after threatening to 'kill the victim,' Windsor police say
Windsor police officers need the public's help to identify a man wanted for an assault in South Windsor.
On Oct. 27 around 7:30 p.m., police responded to a call for an assault in the 2300 block of Everts Avenue — near the corner of Dominion Boulevard and Northwood Street.
An investigation revealed a man was sitting in his vehicle when the suspect approached him and started "an unprovoked argument," according to a release from Windsor police.
"As the victim attempted to exit his vehicle, the suspect assaulted him and damaged the victim's cell phone. The suspect then threatened to kill the victim and fled the scene," the statement reads.
According to police, the victim sustained "minor injuries."
The suspect is described as a Middle Eastern man, between 20 and 30 years old with a large build. He has a black beard and black curly hair.
"At the time of the incident, he wore white sneakers, grey sweatpants and a black shirt," the police statement added.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service or Crime Stoppers.
-
London police investigate apparent shooting after bullet hole found in homeLondon police are investigating an apparent shooting after a resident alerted officers to a bullet hole in a home Monday night.
-
Ottawa firefighter hurt battling garage fire in ManotickOttawa Fire Services says one firefighter was injured battling a garage fire in Manotick Tuesday afternoon.
-
'Don't take risks': Family highlights road safety following streak of fatal crashes in Sask.On Sept. 29, Kevin MacKinnon was driving home from his father's retirement party, when he was involved in a crash involving three vehicles.
-
Man charged after car crashes in Aldergrove with woman's legs hanging from doorDays after a car was driven into a policing office in B.C.'s Lower Mainland with a woman's legs hanging from the door, a suspect has been charged.
-
Cancellation of Saskatoon green cart contract came as a 'surprise,' company saysThe City of Saskatoon is going in a different direction with its green cart program after the company hired to process organics "defaulted" on the contract but the president of the company says he wants to set the record straight.
-
City staff to explore relocating proposed Ontario Place spa to Exhibition PlaceMembers of the city’s executive committee have voted in favour of exploring the possibility of building the proposed Therme spa and water park on Exhibition Place instead of Ontario Place.
-
SIU clears OPP officer in Lakeshore incidentOntario’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has cleared an OPP officer of any criminal wrongdoing in connection to the injuries a 21-year-old sustained after allegedly taking a firearm from a police cruiser in Lakeshore over the summer.
-
Fugitive may be armed, police in Sagamok warnThe public is being warned to be on the lookout for a fugitive who is in the area and could be armed, police in Sagamok Anishnawbek First Nation said Tuesday evening.
-
Kitchener students and staff get into the spooky spirit on HalloweenStudents at the Kitchener private school, St. Jude’s Scholar’s Hall, say Halloween is a big deal for them and you can tell by the many kids and staff dressed up in intricate costumes in the halls.