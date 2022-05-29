Man wanted for assaulting, choking woman in East York: police
Toronto police have released an image of a man wanted for allegedly assaulting and choking a woman in East York over the weekend.
Officers responded to an assault call in the area of Cosburn and Woodbine avenues, at around 9 a.m. on Saturday.
A woman got into a car with a man and he drove away refusing to let her leave, police said.
The man then assaulted her, made threats and stole her personal items.
He also threw her to the ground and choked her, police said.
The victim sustained unknown injuries.
On Sunday, police identified a suspect in connection with the case.
Toronto resident Zachary John, 20, is wanted for forcible confinement, theft, assault, uttering threats and assault by choking.
“He is considered violent and dangerous. If located, do not approach. Call 9-1-1 immediately,” police said in a news release.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).
-
Saskatoon police ask for help finding 13-year-old boy missing for almost a weekSaskatoon police are asking for the public’s help locating a 13-year-old boy who has been missing since Tuesday.
-
Three CP Rail cars derail near yard in SaskatoonSeveral train cars derailed near the CP Rail Yard south of College Drive on Sunday.
-
Experts weigh in as feds promise changes to Canadian gun lawsThe federal government believes the time for increased measures on stopping gun violence is now, promising changes in the coming days.
-
Halal Food Tour makes stop in LondonSunday night was the last night of the Halal Food Tour’s stopover in London
-
RCMP investigating Highway 16 sudden death at Jennifer Heil overpassMounties continue to investigate a Saturday sudden death on Highway 16 west of Edmonton.
-
Signing bonuses, flexibility, culture: B.C. businesses offering incentives for new employeesFrom offering several thousand dollars to flexible hours to a focus on workplace culture, B.C. employers are increasingly finding ways to stand out to job-seekers.
-
Growing the game: All-girl clinic introduces baseball to new playersAn all-girls baseball clinic was held in northwest Calgary to help introduce the sport and build new skills.
-
Western Conference final boasts MacKinnon versus McDavid, 2 speedy teamsThe headline act for the Western Conference final: Connor McDavid against Nathan MacKinnon.
-
Harbour Landing residents start petition against cell towerHarbour Landing residents are going door to door gathering names on a petition opposed to a planned cell phone tower behind their joint use schools.