Man wanted for attempted murder possibly travelling through Sask.: RCMP
A man wanted for attempted murder could be travelling through Saskatchewan, according to Alberta RCMP.
On Sunday at about 6:15 a.m., RCMP said it was called to a campground near Okotoks, Alta. for a report of a double stabbing.
Upon arrival, officers found that a man and a woman had been stabbed multiple times. They were both taken to hospital and are now in stable condition.
The 38-year-old suspect, Ryan Cameron Bain of Calgary, Alta., fled the scene and is now wanted for two counts of attempted murder.
Police described the suspect as being six feet two inches with light skin, brown hair, brown eyes, and weighing 194 lbs.
RCMP said it is possible that Bain is making his way through Saskatchewan to Winnipeg and ask anyone with information to contact the Okotoks RCMP at 403-938-4202 or your local police.
RCMP advise people to not approach him.
