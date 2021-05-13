Man wanted for exposing himself arrested for breaking car window with stolen hammer: Guelph police

A man, who was already wanted for a reported indecent act, has been arrested after police say he was seen smashing a vehicle’s window with a hammer.

The man was reportedly seen breaking the driver’s side window of a vehicle parked on Woolwich Street around 8 p.m. Wednesday night.

He was found a short while after on Woodlawn Road and arrested, according to officials. Police say he was already wanted for exposing himself to staff at a Woodlawn Road business on Monday afternoon.

Police determined that the hammer and wallet he had on him were both stolen.

A 27-year-old Guelph man has been charged with committing an indecent act, mischief under $5,000, possession stolen property under $5,000, and breaching probation.

He was held for a bail hearing on Thursday.