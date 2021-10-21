Man wanted for exposing himself in Limoges park

Police east of Ottawa are searching for a man they say ran toward people in a park with his genitals exposed.

Officers responded to a report of an incident act in a park in Limoges, Ont. around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

The man in his 60s was running in the park naked, OPP said in a news release. He then ran toward people walking in the park before leaving without incident.

Police describe the man as white, about six feet tall and 180 pounds. He was wearing a black toque, a blue surgical mask and a grey sweater wrapped around his waist.

He was also possibly wearing small prescription glasses, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Russell County OPP at at 613-443-4499.