Man wanted for exposing himself on Russell, Ont. hiking trail
Police in Russell, Ont. are searching for a man they say exposed himself to someone on a hiking trail.
The man was walking on the New York Central Recreational Trail near Forced Road on Sunday around 1 p.m. when he engaged a person in conversation, OPP said in a news release.
The person noticed a short time later the man had his genitals exposed. He then left without incident, police said.
Police are searching for the suspect. They describe him has white, slim, about 5-foot-8 and between 25 and 35 years old.
He was wearing a black jogging suit with a logo on the chest and two stripes on each arm, police said, adding that he had dark, well-groomed hair, dark and short beard and had no accent.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Russell County OPP.
-
Winnipeg woman wants changes after father with dementia disappeared from hospital for hoursA Winnipeg woman wants to see changes to protocols at hospitals and personal care homes after her 84-year-old father who has dementia wandered away from Concordia Hospital and was found nine kilometres away hours later.
-
'We’re out on the street': N.S. landlord evicts up to 20 tenantsIt was a weekend wakeup call that sent tenants living in a New Waterford, N.S., apartment building scrambling. An eviction notice was given by their landlord Friday afternoon, saying they needed to leave immediately
-
Saskatoon volunteers relieved girls at Canadian safe house in Ukraine have escapedSaskatoon volunteers are relieved after a group of 17 Ukrainian girls living in a Canadian safe house in Ukraine arrived safely in Poland.
-
City councillor resigns from police board over 'dysfunctional' relationshipA Winnipeg city councillor has resigned as a member of the Winnipeg Police Board, calling for changes to legislation amid what he called a 'dysfunctional' relationship with City Council.
-
Surrey's Vaisakhi parade cancelled 3rd year in a row due to 'constantly changing' public health ordersCOVID-19 is once again being blamed for the cancellation of one of Metro Vancouver's largest parades.
-
-
COVID-19 restrictions set to lift in New BrunswickIn a week, mandatory Covid-19 measures in New Brunswick will be lifted. Masking, social distancing and vax passes will no longer be required in most places.
-
Innisfil teen accused of driving 123 km/h in 40 km/h zonePolice say a teen driver in Innisfil was clocked travelling three times the speed limit.
-
B.C. adds 11 COVID-19 deaths over 72 hours as hospitalizations drop againThere were 11 deaths attributed to COVID-19 over the weekend across British Columbia, as the number of test-positive patients in hospital continued to decline.