Man wanted for failing to show up at murder trial arrested by Calgary Transit officers

A man wanted for failing to appear in court for an ongoing murder trial has been arrested.

Calgary police put out a plea Thursday for information on the whereabouts of Cheth Mitchell, 32, after officers tried unsuccessfully to locate him a number of times.

He was located by Calgary Transit peace officers on Thursday evening.

"His arrest was a direct result of the media coverage and social media sharing of our request for information on his whereabouts," police said in a release.