Man wanted for forcible confinement, assault arrested on West Shore, VicPD says

A wanted man sought by Victoria police for nearly a month has been arrested, authorities said Friday.

Alemayehu Townsend – a 19-year-old who was wanted on several outstanding warrants for offences including forcible confinement, extortion, assault causing bodily harm and assault with a weapon – was arrested Thursday afternoon, according to a news release from the Victoria Police Department.

VicPD had previously issued public notices about Townsend on April 8, 13 and 25, saying in the last update that they believed he may have travelled to the Lower Mainland.

That does not appear to have been the case, however, as officers located him on the West Shore.

VicPD said the Greater Victoria Emergency Response team and the department's major crimes unit worked with "regional partners" to conduct the arrest.

Officers encountered Townsend "as he was approaching an occupied vehicle," police said, adding that ERT officers deployed "a noise device and an ARWEN less-lethal round" during the arrest.

Townsend was injured during the arrest and "briefly transported to hospital," where he was evaluated, cleared and brought to police holding cells, VicPD said.

He will remain in police custody as he awaits his next court date, police said.