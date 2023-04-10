Man wanted for hate-motivated incident on Waterloo transit arrested

Police have arrested a man in connection to a hate-motivated incident on a bus in Waterloo.

According to a news release, a man was on a bus in the area of Seagram Drive and University Avenue West around 4:45 p.m. on April 4.

He allegedly yelled racial slurs at riders and took out an edged weapon. No one was injured.

Throughout the week, police released updates asking the public for help to identify a person in an image, before identifying the 53-year-old man.

Police said he was arrested on Friday in the area of King Street and Queen Street in Kitchener.

He was charged with criminal harassment, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and breach of probation.