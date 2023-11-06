Man wanted for hitting pedestrian with car arrested: Truro police

A 30-year-old man has been arrested after police say he hit another man with a car in Truro, N.S., last week.

The RCMP arrested Paul Allan Kellock of Millbrook First Nation in Indian Brook, N.S., on Monday.

On Friday, Truro Police Service was searching for a driver who they said intentionally hit a pedestrian at the intersection of McClures Mills Road and Abenaki Road the night before.

Police said the driver fled the scene and the victim suffered serious injuries.

Police identified Kellock as the suspect in a news release Friday night and a provincewide warrant was issued for his arrest.

He has been charged with:

attempted murder

possession of a stolen vehicle

dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

failing to remain at the scene of an accident

Police say Kellock is also facing an additional charge of assault with a weapon and theft of a motor vehicle following a separate incident that happened last Wednesday.

Kellock is now in the custody of Truro Police Service and is scheduled to appear in Truro provincial court on Monday.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.

