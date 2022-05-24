Man wanted for incident that prompted lockdown of Halifax mall arrested

A man wanted in connection with two robberies and an incident that prompted that lockdown of the Halifax Shopping Centre in March has been arrested.

Halifax Regional Police say investigators with the Guns and Gangs unit arrested 23-year-old Jamar Lakwame Carvery in the area of Ruben Court in Dartmouth, N.S., on Saturday, after a brief pursuit.

Carvery was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for the following charges:

robbery (two counts)

unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle

mischief

possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

breach of a release order (two counts)

Police say Carvery is also facing additional charges of flight from police and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

The charges stem from robberies at Ash Jewellery on Quinpool Road in Halifax and the Cash Trader store on Sackville Drive in Lower Sackville, N.S., on March 1.

In both cases, police said two men entered the stores, with one man carrying what appeared to be a firearm.

The men left the jewelry store empty-handed, but police said they fled the second store with a quantity of cash and jewelry.

Police also said there was a struggle at the Cash Trader store and a weapon was fired.

No one was injured at either business.

A short time after the men fled the Cash Trader store, police spotted their vehicle travelling on Highway 102, approaching Bayers Road in Halifax.

Police tried to stop the vehicle, but they said the suspects refused to stop, and continued towards the Halifax Shopping Centre. They said three men abandoned the vehicle and fled inside the mall.

Two of the men were arrested inside the mall and police said they seized the stolen items.

Daniel Christian Anthony Johnson, 27, and Colton Alan Grantmyre, 26, are facing multiple charges in connection with the incidents.

The Halifax Shopping Centre was locked down for several hours that afternoon while police searched for the third suspect, but they failed to locate him.

On March 29, police asked for the public’s help in locating Carvery, and a Canada-wide warrant was issued for his arrest.

Carvery was due to appear in Dartmouth provincial court on Tuesday.