Man wanted for murder in central Alberta may be 'armed and dangerous': RCMP

RCMP are asking the public for help finding a suspect they believe may be "armed and dangerous" following the slaying of a man in central Alberta.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Boyd Beaverbones for the killing of 31-year-old Brett Roan.

Roan’s body was found on May 8 in the O'Chiese First Nation. His death was ruled a homicide by the Calgary Medical Examiner's office the next day.

Beaverbones, an O'Chiese First Nation resident, faces one charge of second-degree murder.

Mounties say Beaverbones may be armed and dangerous and should not be approached if seen. He may be in the Sunchild or O'Chiese First Nation, Rocky Mountain House or Red Deer areas.

Boyd Beaverbones is described as:

5’10” tall;

155 lbs;

Black-haired;

Brown-eyed;

Having a medium complexion; and

Having a prosthetic left leg.

Anyone with information on Beaverbones' location is asked to call the Rocky Mountain House RCMP at 403-845-2881.

Anonymous tips can be given to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or using the P3 Tips app.