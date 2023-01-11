Man wanted for Old Ottawa South bank robbery

Ottawa police are looking for a suspect they say tried to rob a bank in Old Ottawa South last week.

The man entered a bank on Bank Street near Sunnyside Avenue around 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 5, police said in a news release.

Police say the man approached a bank teller, banged on the counter, told staff not to move and demanded money. He then ran away without getting any money and headed east.

No one was injured.

The suspect is described as a white man, between 30 and 35 years old, between 6-foot-2 and 6-foot-4, with a slim build and blue eyes.

He was wearing a dark-coloured rain jacket with a red circle logo on the right top side of the jacket, black pants, black shoes, black gloves, and a black ski mask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa police robbery unit.