Man wanted for Old Ottawa South bank robbery
Ottawa police are looking for a suspect they say tried to rob a bank in Old Ottawa South last week.
The man entered a bank on Bank Street near Sunnyside Avenue around 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 5, police said in a news release.
Police say the man approached a bank teller, banged on the counter, told staff not to move and demanded money. He then ran away without getting any money and headed east.
No one was injured.
The suspect is described as a white man, between 30 and 35 years old, between 6-foot-2 and 6-foot-4, with a slim build and blue eyes.
He was wearing a dark-coloured rain jacket with a red circle logo on the right top side of the jacket, black pants, black shoes, black gloves, and a black ski mask.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa police robbery unit.
-
'Skill is incredible for a guy his size'; Lighting excited about forward Justin JacksonIn Justin Jackson, the London Lightning think they may have signed the best Canadian player ever to suit up in the National Basketball League of Canada
-
'Total loss': Fire guts home in Beaver Bank, N.S.A fire has destroyed a home in Beaver Bank, N.S., an official with Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency told CTV News Wednesday.
-
370 restaurants taking reservations for Dine Out Vancouver's biggest festival to dateFrugal foodies can start preparing for the 21st annual Dine Out Vancouver Festival after the participating restaurants were revealed Wednesday.
-
B.C. boy who lost Canucks stick on flight home gifted new stick, signed jerseyA Vancouver Canucks hockey stick and signed jersey from captain Bo Horvat has made its way to a Nanaimo, B.C., boy following an intense series of ups and downs.
-
-
St. Thomas neighbourhood sealed off as police arrest wanted manA dramatic scene played out in a residential neighbourhood in St. Thomas Wednesday, as police arrested a man wanted on outstanding warrants
-
Group of teen girls allegedly attack several people at random at Toronto subway stationsToronto police are investigating after a group of up to 10 girls allegedly assaulted several people at several TTC subway stations last month.
-
'Literally hell': Father critical of police investigation into Calgary crash that killed his sonBob Donoghue has a difficult time choosing a favourite photo of his son growing up.
-
Fifth suspect arrested in connection to fatal downtown stabbing, four charged with first degree murderWindsor police have arrested a fifth suspect in connection to the fatal stabbing of a 39-year-old man downtown earlier this week.