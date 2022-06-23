Man wanted for probation breach arrested with weapons, drugs

A driver stopped by cops in Sault Ste. Marie was found to be wanted for breach of probation and during the arrest, officers found drugs, guns and several stolen IDs and bank cards, police say.

Officers approached a vehicle parked at a business in the 800-block of Great Northern Road around 4 a.m. Wednesday, Sault Ste. Marie Police Service said in a news release.

A search revealed the 43-year-old man had a sawed-off shotgun, pellet gun and ammunition, police said.

He was also found to be in possession of several types of suspected narcotics with an estimated worth of around $4,100.

Police seized 13.95 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 3.95 grams of suspected fentanyl and about 7.56 grams of suspected cocaine.

He now faces more than 30 charges, including drug trafficking, various weapons-related offences, having property obtained by crime and 10 probation-related offences.

The accused is being held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on July 7.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.