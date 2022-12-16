Man wanted for 'random attacks' on Toronto subway

A man is wanted by Toronto police for allegedly attacking two passengers on the subway in “random attacks” on Thursday.

The first incident happened around 10 p.m. when a man boarded the subway at Kennedy Station, police said in a Dec. 16 news release.

The man allegedly approached and began attacking a male passenger with unprovoked punches, police said.

About an hour later, the same man boarded the subway again at Kennedy Station and approached a female passenger.

He attacked her by shaking her and then robbed her headphones and also threatened her, according to police.

On Friday, police identified the suspect as 25-year-old Brendonn Sevilla-Zelaya, of Toronto.

He is wanted for robbery, assault causing bodily harm and uttering threat.

Sevilla-Zelaya is described as standing at five-foot-seven, with a tattoo on his neck. He was wearing light blue jeans, black shoes, and a dark grey hoodie.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact police at 416-808-4100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).

"The TTC services millions of people a day. And you know, unfortunately there are times where there are criminal acts that occur on TTC property and we are working collaboratively to solve the case," Toronto police Const. Alex Li said.

"I want to reassure members of the public that public transportation is still a safe option. We are working around the clock with (TTC) special constables."

The incidents follow a number of recent violent acts on the subway system.

Last week alone, a 31-year-old woman was stabbed to death near High Park station, and in another incident a Toronto Transit Commission operator was assaulted and robbed at the Long Branch Loop in Etobicoke.

TTC Spokesperson Stuart Green said the network is concerned about the increase in violence and is working to improve safety.

"Yesterday, our CEO met with (Toronto Police) Chief Ramer, met with the head of the Union, met with Mayor Tory to discuss this very issue and the fact that what's happening on the TTC is evidence of something broader that's happening in society," he told CP24 Friday.

"We've taken a number of steps so far to improve safety and to increase patrols in the system. We have additional Special Constable patrols out in the subways every day now but the meeting yesterday was about looking at additional ways to improve that safety even more," he added.

Marvin Alfred, president of the ATU Local 113 which represents frontline TTC workers, said the transit agency needs to address the numerous vulnerable individuals who frequent the transit system.

"I think there's a problem regarding under-housed (individuals), I think there's a problem regarding mental illness on the system. We need these things addressed for the sake of transit workers and transit riders. There's an issue on transit regarding violence, harassment, other issues and we want the TTC to do what it can to try to address these problems," he told CP24 Friday.

A spokesperson from the mayor’s office said Mayor John Tory and TTC Chair Jon Burnside met with officials from the agency, the union and Toronto police this week to discuss safety after the fatal stabbing at High Park Station.

“These incidents of violence on the TTC have shaken our communities and raised concerns. Violence or harassment on the TTC or anywhere in our city is unacceptable and the mayor is committed to working with everyone to address it and to protect the safety of our community,” said Taylor Deasley, the mayor’s press secretary.

“In those discussions, it was agreed that a good deal of the anxiety presently being experienced by transit riders arose out of the suffering being experienced by people suffering from mental illness, including addiction.”

Deasley added: “Mayor Tory remains committed to all facets of community safety, including advocating for sentencing and bail reforms and further support for mental health.”