Man wanted for robbing Ottawa store, assaulting staff
CTV News Ottawa Digital Multi-Skilled Journalist
Michael Woods
Ottawa police are searching for a man they say robbed a store in Nepean and assaulted two staff members.
It happened on Nov. 2 around 12:30 p.m. at a store on Grant Carman Drive, which is near Merivale Road and Meadowlands Drive.
Police say the suspect stole items and assaulted two staff members before running away. The staff members suffered minor injuries.
The suspect is described as a Caucasian man in his 20s, about 5-foot-8. He was wearing a white t-shirt, black jogging pants, a black baseball cap backwards, black shoes, and a blue backpack.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Robbery Unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5116.
