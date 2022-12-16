Man wanted for Sault murder 'armed and dangerous': police

Police in Sault Ste. Marie are looking for a 27-year-old murder suspect they describe as 'armed and dangerous.'

Jared Scott is accused of second-degree murder and a list of firearms-related charges in connection with a fatal shooting at an apartment building on Albert Street West, Sault police said in a news release Friday afternoon.

Officers found the body in a home in the 200-block, between John Street and Huron Street -- on Dec. 14.

Police said if anyone sees Scott, call 911 and do not approach him.

Anyone with information about him or the investigation should call Det. Sgt. Alison Campbell at 705-949-6300, ext., 288 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

"Your tip to Crime Stoppers is anonymous and protected by case law," police said.

He is also charged with failing to comply with a judicial release order and undertaking.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.