Man wanted for sexual assault: LPS
London Police Service is hoping the public can help find a man wanted by the Human Trafficking Unit.
According to police, a man met with a woman on Dec. 16 in the north end of the city and made arrangements to receive sexual services in exchange for money.
Police say the woman did not agree with the demands of the man who then allegedly exposed himself, made threats towards the woman and then assaulted her.
The victim fled on foot and called 9-1-1.
Police are now looking for 23-year-old Kyle Cameron who is wanted by way of warrant on charges of sexual assault, obtain sexual services for consideration, fail to comply with release order and breach of probation.
If seen, the public is advised not to approach or engage with the accused and to call 9-1-1 immediately.
