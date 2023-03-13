Man wanted for sexually assaulting minor in west Ottawa

Ottawa police are searching for a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a girl in Barrhaven nearly 16 months ago.

On the morning of Nov. 23, 2021, two men driving a black Mercedes sedan picked up a girl under the age of 16 on Greenbank Road, police said in a news release.

They drove to a secluded area and the two men sexually assaulted the victim, police said.

Police say the sedan was a model CLA 250 and they believe the suspect is the owner of the car.

Police describe the suspect as a Black man who was wearing a grey sweater with a hood, a dark jacket and blue jeans at the time of the incident.

Police said the other man has been identified, but they would not say if he has been charged.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa police sexual assault and child abuse unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5944 or Crime Stoppers.