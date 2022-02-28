iHeartRadio

Man wanted for two armed robberies in Waterloo

WRPS at the scene of an armed robbery on Albert Street in Waterloo. (Feb. 28)

The Waterloo Regional Police Service is looking for a man allegedly involved in two armed robberies Sunday night.

They happened just before 7:30 p.m. in Waterloo, in the area of Albert Street, Bearinger Road and Parkside Drive.

Police say in both incidents the man had a gun.

No further details have been released about the robberies.

The man is described as white, 6', around 30-years-old and wearing all black.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

