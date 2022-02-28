Man wanted for two armed robberies in Waterloo

The Waterloo Regional Police Service is looking for a man allegedly involved in two armed robberies Sunday night.

They happened just before 7:30 p.m. in Waterloo, in the area of Albert Street, Bearinger Road and Parkside Drive.

Police say in both incidents the man had a gun.

No further details have been released about the robberies.

The man is described as white, 6', around 30-years-old and wearing all black.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.