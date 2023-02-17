Man wanted in 2012 assault arrested in North Bay: Chatham-Kent police

Police in North Bay recently apprehended a man wanted on assault charges stemming from 2012 earlier this week, Chatham-Kent police said.

According to the Chatham-Kent Police Service, on Nov. 30, 2012, police responded to Pearl Crescent for an assault investigation.

Police learned that an argument had broken out between tenants of an apartment building over parking. The argument soon became confrontational between two men, and soon a crowd had gathered to watch the altercation.

A third man then interjected by throwing a beer bottle at one of the men involved in the altercation. He was struck in the head with a bottle and received a deep laceration and fracture to his forehead.

He received medical attention for his injury at a local hospital.

The third man was charged with assault causing bodily harm and assault with a weapon, but when he could not be located, a warrant was issued for his arrest.

More than a decade later on Feb. 16, police in Chatham-Kent received a call from the North Bay Police Service advising that they had the suspect in custody.

The 37-year-old North Bay man was arrested and charged with assault.

The North Bay police released the accused with conditions and a future court date.