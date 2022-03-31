Man wanted in 2019 Alta. murder arrested by FBI in U.S., extradited to Canada

A man charged with the first-degree murder of a Grande Prairie, Alta., man in 2019 is finally back in Canada awaiting court proceedings.

In the first update in a year and a half, Alberta Mounties announced on Thursday Adam Pearson had been arrested by the FBI on July 26, 2021, in Minneapolis, Minn.

A Canada-wide warrant was issued for Pearson in 2020, a year after Cody Michaloski's body was found in an apartment in northern Alberta.

Pearson was extradited in February.

After a bail hearing, he was taken back into custody and scheduled to appear in Grande Prairie provincial court next on April 8.

Another man, Benjamin Pearson, was also charged with first-degree murder in Michaloski's death. He was arrested in 2020.