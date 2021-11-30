Man wanted in 2020 homicide turns himself in to Edmonton police
Staff
CTV News Edmonton
A man wanted in connection to a homicide in 2020 turned himself in to Edmonton police nearly a month after a Canada-wide arrest warrant for him was issued.
In July of 2020, Abdikhadar Aden, 31, was found in a west Edmonton motel with life-threatening injuries and he later died in hospital. His death was ruled a homicide after an autopsy but the cause of death was not released for “investigative reasons,” according to police.
Ahmed Mursal Mohamed, 35, turned himself in to police on Nov. 29 and has been charged with manslaughter.
Police continue to investigate the homicideas they believe there are more suspects. Anyone with information is asked to contact EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or online.
-
Ottawa weather: Mix of sun and cloud ahead of more snow Wednesday nightEnvironment Canada’s weather forecast calls for a high of 1 C, and mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of flurries this morning.
-
Sudbury police investigating crash involving pedestrianEmergency crews were called to Lorne Street on Wednesday morning after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle, Sudbury police said.
-
-
Here's what vaccine manufacturers have said about the Omicron variantAs researchers continue to study the new COVID-19 variant Omicron stoking fears around the globe, vaccine manufacturers are issuing guidance on their shots' effectiveness.
-
Traffic lights damaged as crash closes Tecumseh intersectionTecumseh Fire crews responded to the scene of a crash at County Road 42 on Wednesday morning.
-
These provinces have confirmed cases of the Omicron variantCanada has reported seven confirmed cases of the Omicron COVID-19 variant, with cases now in several provinces.
-
Ontario auditor to examine COVID-19 support for business, PPE supply in annual reportOntario's auditor general is set to release her annual report today, including a look at the province's supply of personal protective equipment and its COVID-19 supports for businesses.
-
Electric vehicle chargers to be installed at most ONroute rest stops by summerElectric vehicle charging stations are set to be installed at most ONroute rest stops in Ontario by next summer.
-
Ontario Premier Doug Ford to announce major hospital expansion in GTA, sources sayOntario Premier Doug Ford and Health Minister Christine Elliott will announce a major hospital expansion in Mississauga that will create the single largest hospital in Canada, government sources tell CP24.