Man wanted in 2022 shooting found in Ontario: Halifax police

A man wanted in connection with a shooting in Dartmouth, N.S., last year has been found in Ontario.

Halifax Regional Police says Samuel Diggs, 25, was located in Windsor, Ont., Wednesday.

He was wanted on a Canada-wide arrest warrant for a shooting that sent one person to hospital last fall.

In the early morning of Oct. 23, police found a 27-year-old woman with non-life threatening injuries near Portland Street and Portland Hills Drive in Dartmouth.

At the time, police said they did not believe the shooting was random.

Five suspects were arrested at the scene. Two men appeared in court the next day, including Diggs. Another three men were scheduled to appear in court at a later date to face charges related to the shooting.

A warrant for Diggs’ arrest was issued on April 6 after his bail was revoked by the courts.

He faces the following charges: