Man wanted in Chinatown assault re-arrested, Vancouver police say

The man wanted B.C.-wide in the case of a mother and toddler assaulted in Vancouver's Chinatown on July 9 is back in custody, Vancouver police said Thursday.

The announcement came a little more than 24 hours after police shared new video of the assault Wednesday morning.

Police said 27-year-old Shakwan Kelly was arrested shortly before 8 a.m. Thursday after a witness recognized him from recent media coverage.

The witness flagged down a patrol officer on Keefer Street in Chinatown, police said, adding that Kelly had been taken into custody.

Police said they are still investigating "a number of criminal offences" that occurred on the morning of July 9 in Chinatown and the Downtown Eastside.

Perhaps the most notable of these was the assault on the mother and toddler. Police allege that Kelly was running away from officers around 10:45 a.m., when he knocked the 40-year-old woman to the ground.

He was arrested on Main Street soon after the incident, and was charged with mischief, assault and obstructing a police officer.

Kelly was released and scheduled to appear in court on July 12, but he never showed up, prompting a B.C.-wide warrant for his arrest.